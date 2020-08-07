New England Patriots officially sign Cam Newton

The former league MVP was released by the Carolina Panthers on March 24, 2020.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Make it official folks! The New England Patriots have formally signed Cam Newton Tuesday, ushering in the new Brady-less era for the organization.

Newton,31, was the overall number 1 draft pick out of Auburn University back in 2011. The former Heisman Trophy winner played nine seasons with the Carolina Panthers. He won the League MVP in 2015 and led the Panthers to Super Bowl 50 only to fall to the Denver Broncos. Injuries were a factor in 2019, limiting the talented QB to just two games. The Panthers went 5-11 last year.

Longtime New England Patriot and future Hall of Famer, Tom Brady left the organization in 2020 and was signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Newton is expected to fill the QB role in New England.

Newton is known for his play-making ability with his legs and is currently third in NFL history among QBs in rushing yards behind Mike Vick and Randall Cunningham. Newtown's 58 rushing touchdowns are the most by an NFL QB ever. He also holds the single-season record for QB rushing touchdowns with 14 in 2011.