See how the Pro Football Hall of Fame is showing support for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills

'We are grateful and thankful for the outpouring of support we have received thus far,' the Bills said Tuesday.

CANTON, Ohio — In an effort to show their support for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills, the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton has illuminated in blue, red and white.

It comes after Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Monday Night Football. The Bills say Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and remains in the hospital in critical condition.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame shared a picture of the lights on social media with the following message: "Tonight, the Hall of Fame is lit up in blue, red and white in support of Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills."

The Buffalo Bills, meanwhile, shared the following update Tuesday on Twitter:

"Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. We are grateful and thankful for the outpouring of support we have received thus far."

The team had previously said Hamlin's heartbeat was restored on the field before he was taken from the stadium to UC Medical Center.

The Bills vs. Bengals game has been postponed, and the NFL announced it will not be resumed this week.

"The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date," the league said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. "The league has not made any changes to the Week 18 regular season schedule. We will continue to provide additional information as it becomes available."