AUBURN, Maine — Dempsey Challenge meets winter! Lost Valley and the Dempsey Center have teamed up to bring a new winter-themed fundraising event to Auburn. The Dempsey Winter Games 2020 will feature a downhill ski/snowboard race and a snowshoe walk/run.

“We’re excited to partner with Lost Valley in raising funds for Dempsey Center services," Dempsey Center Fundraising Coordinator Tish Caldwell said. "We see this event giving a big boost to both the Dempsey Center and the Lewiston-Auburn area. I’m excited about the growth potential of the Dempsey Winter Games.”

Those wanting to participate must do so in advance and raise a minimum of $75 to support the Dempsey Center. Mark your calendar for March 7 and join us for the first-ever Dempsey Winter Games.

Lost Valley

Patrick Dempsey, also known as "McDreamy," is a Lewiston native. The Dempsey Center provides unmatched care for cancer patients and their families. Services provided include counseling, support groups, massage, acupuncture, nutrition, fitness, and educational classes at no charge. Proceeds from the winter event will go to the Dempsey Center.

Visit Lost Valley for more information and to register.

RELATED: Patrick Dempsey talks love of Maine and passion for helping cancer patients

RELATED: Lost Valley Ski Area to open earliest it has in 40 years

RELATED: Patrick Dempsey returns to Maine around the holidays