BOSTON, Massachusetts — The victory parade to celebrate the New England Patriots' win of Super Bowl LIII will start at about 11 a.m. Tuesday in Boston.

You can watch it LIVE on our website and Facebook.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh says it's time to "fire up the duck boats!"

The celebratory parade will begin at the Hynes Convention Center. Check here for road closures and updates.

The parade kicks off at the Hynes Convention Center and end at City Hall for a rally.

City of Boston

The New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Atlanta Sunday night in what is the lowest-scoring Super Bowl of all time.

The Patriots are bringing home their sixth Super Bowl ring to New England on Tuesday and we know Mainers are going to drive south for the parade.

It should be relatively warm, 59 degrees, and partly cloudy in Boston for Tuesday's parade which is far more promising than in years past and sure to draw even bigger crowds.

RELATED: All the records set during Super Bowl 53

RELATED: Patriots, Tom Brady win record-tying sixth Super Bowl