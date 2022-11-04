Finding success on and off the field, Bangor High student also finds time to help her community

Sophomore Lauren Small has played varsity field hockey for two seasons while excelling in the classroom and volunteering at Sarah's House in Holden.

BANGOR, Maine — It's been a busy fall for high schools across the state as students returned to classrooms and the sports fields.

At Bangor High School, Lauren Small is balancing plenty of responsibilities in and outside of the classroom. She finished her second varsity field hockey season last month.

Small said she started playing the sport as a kid in the Brewer Rec program and enjoyed it so much that she wanted to play throughout middle school and high school.

But inside the classroom is where she really shines. The honors student is already hoping to pursue a career as an anesthesiologist or a forensic detective.

Small said playing sports with her high school classmates has allowed her to show a new side of her personality and express her outgoing traits that may not be visible within the halls of the school.

“And I think sports really helped me achieve that because I can be a different person than I am in the classroom," she added.

And if balancing school and sports wasn't enough, Small finds time to volunteer at Sarah's House in Holden. The nonprofit provides temporary housing for Mainers going through cancer treatment.

"I watched other people from my family volunteer as well," she said. "I thought it would be good to help my family and help the community any way I could."

Recently, Bangor Savings Bank awarded Small $500 donation in recognition of her hard work in the classroom, on the field, and in the community. Small said she is sending the money to Sarah's House to continue to provide support to the organization.