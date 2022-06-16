x
Gillette Stadium awaits FIFA pick for host of 2026 World Cup

FOXBOROUGH, Mass — With Gillette Stadium among the contenders, FIFA is set to announce the locations of the 2026 World Cup late Thursday afternoon.

According to the Fédération Internationale de Football Association, 48 games will take place in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Among 22 other contenders in the U.S. are Nashville, Atlanta, Orlando, Baltimore, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, Miami, and Washington, D.C.

The decision is based on proposals presented by each city including ancillary events and venues, and key aspects such as sustainability, human rights, legacy, general infrastructure, and financial impact.

The announcement is scheduled for 5 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. Watch the live announcement here.

