(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Playoff season is upon us! High school field hockey has begun postseason play, with quarterfinal action taking place all over the state on Tuesday. Here are your scores:

#7 Marshwood 1

#2 Westbrook 2 Final

#9 Thornton Academy 0

#1 Biddeford 2 Final

#6 Oxford Hills 0

#3 Cony 1 Final

#7 Leavitt 1

#2 Fryeburg Academy 2 Final

#6 Lawrence 0

#3 Winslow 3 Final

#7 Old Town 0

#2 Foxcroft Academy 3 Final

#6 Lisbon 1

#3 Dirigo 2 Final

#7 NYA 2

#2 Spruce Mountain 7 Final

#6 Maranacook 0

#3 Mt. View 2 Final

