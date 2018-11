(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- It was a bidy and rainy Satruday in high school sports. Both field hockey and soccer played state title games. Here are you scores and highlights:

FIELD HOCKEY:

Class A

Skowhegan 3

Biddeford 4 Final

Class B

Gardiner 3

York 2 Final

Class C

Winthrop 3

Spruce Mountain 1 Final

SOCCER:

Class A Boys

Lewiston 1

Gorham 0 Final

Class A Boys State Championship: @LHSBlueDevils take down Gorham 1-0 to win the Gold Ball #NEWSCENTERMaine @NEWSCENTERScore pic.twitter.com/gcZBcuLZWK — Jessica Gagne (@JessicaGagneTV) November 3, 2018

Class A Girls

Camden Hills 1

Scarborough 0 Final

Class B Boys

Presque Isle

Freeport 5:30 p.m.

Class B Girls

Presque Isle 1

Cape Elizabeth 2 Final/OT

Class C Boys

Fort Kent 1

Waynflete 2 Final

Class C Girls

Fort Kent 1

Maranacook 0 Final

Class D Boys

Penobscot Valley

NYA 5:30 p.m.

Class D Girls

Central Aroostook 1

NYA 4 Final

