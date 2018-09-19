(USA TODAY) -- With a 10½-game lead, It's no secret the Boston Red Sox are going to win the American League East title.

Still, several fans in Massachusetts were stunned to find a banner honoring the team's imminent third consecutive division title.

Getting coffee in Somerville, just north of Boston, Louie Iacuzzi, James Amaral and Randy Baldasarri spotted a large object in the street.

"One person ran it over and hit it a little bit, and then I'm like, 'Pull over. What is it?'" Iacuzzi told WFXT-TV.

A Red Sox spokesman told the station that the banner had fallen off a delivery truck and the club was planning on sending a courier to pick up the banner on Wednesday.

Boston can clinch the division Wednesday night with a win against the New York Yankees.

This is not the banner ceremony I had in my mind tonight. We’re told a delivery driver lost something on the way to Fenway #boston25 pic.twitter.com/3AZSP4KT3k — Ted Daniel (@tvnewzted) September 19, 2018

