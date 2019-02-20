BANGOR, Maine — Yvonne Goodall's first time working the high school basketball tournament at the Bangor auditorium is one she remembers well.

"We were kind of forced to be here because our parents didn't want us left alone," laughed Goodall. "But from then on it was our choice to work here. And we love working here and spending time together."

Goodall now works as one of the "gatekeepers" at the Cross Insurance Center during tournament. She and her team coordinate all arriving players, coaches, managers, cheerleaders and bands.

"It's a constant, we have people coming in all day long right up until the last game. So somebody has to be back here managing that," said Goodall.

It's a busy job, but an enjoyable one for Goodall. "It's like the extended family. It's like a family reunion every year," said Goodall. She has become extremely close with the other workers who manage the back entrance of the Cross Center. There's one person that she works with however that she's a little bit closer too; her father.

Yvonne's father Allan Snell is the tournament co-director. He started 43 years ago manning the back door of the old Bangor Auditorium and welcoming teams.

"Well I see people every year at the tournament, that I don't see all year long. People I've known for all those years... all 43 years I've been working at the tournament," said Snell.

Snell has many different roles for the Bangor high school basketball tournament. He's held doors, welcomed teams, organized arrivals, announced over the PA system, and now oversees nearly the entire tournament. He does it right alongside his daughter, who holds one of his former positions.

"The door family... and now the Snell family keep the back gates flowing," Yvonne and Allan said together.

They both plan to work the tournament for as many years as possible.