FALMOUTH, Maine — A year ago, the Greely Rangers and the Falmouth Yachtsmen went head to head on the football field. Now, they are sharing a sideline.

Greely only had 22 players on its roster last season, many of them seniors. Faced with low participation numbers, officials voted to merge with another football program to give students a place to play in the coming season. The team they joined? Their rivals from right down Route 9, the Falmouth Yachtsmen.

"A lot of people were iffy about it because they thought there would be tension between the two," says Shane Allen, a senior at Falmouth.

The neighboring schools are bitter sports rivals and competed against each other in the same football class just last season. But now that they are one, old grudges have been put aside.

"Everything turned out fine. I just see them as friends. I'm playing with friends," says Allen.

Coached say eight Rangers made their way to Falmouth to try out for the team, and only four stuck with it to the regular season. Naveen Caron is one of them. His dedication to the game earned him the respect of his teammates. Even though he's from Cumberland, he was voted captain of the Yachtsmen team.

"I love it," says Caron. "I love playing out here with these guys. I like being out here and having fun. That's what I get to do, so it's awesome."

There are still a few awkward moments—like when Caron wears his new colors in the Greely hallways.

"School is kind of weird, you've gotta wear the jersey and it's Falmouth and Greely. The rivalry is pretty hot," says Caron.

He says its worth it be able to play football his senior year. It'll take some getting used to, but keeping the sport alive is more important than a rivalry.