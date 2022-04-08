Falmouth 10-year-old wins 1500m at national championship

Jonah Magnuson took home first place over the weekend at the USATF National Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships with a time of 5:08 in the 1500m.

FALMOUTH, Maine — "I can't imagine myself as a 10-year-old getting up at 6:00 in the morning and asking my dad if I can I go run intervals at the track," Keith Magnuson said.

While early morning track workouts might not have been for Keith during his childhood, it's exactly what his 10-year-old son, Jonah, wants to do.

"I like running around again and again, again, and again," Jonah said.

Jonah has been running since he was in kindergarten. As he prepares to head into fifth grade at Falmouth Elementary School, his running has only improved. So much so that it has brought him to the national stage.

This past weekend, Jonah competed in the 1500-meter run at USATF National Junior Olympics Track and Field Championships in Sacramento, California.

"On the second lap, I was in third. And then I passed kid coming down the straightaway," Jonah said. "And then I passed the first kid, and I was like, 'I have no idea what I'm doing.'"

After Jonah made his pass to take the lead, he never looked back. Jonah cruised to a very impressive time of 5:08, claiming first place in the 9-10 age group against runners from across the nation.

"I couldn't believe it. When I crossed the finish line, I mouthed to myself, 'Did I just win?'" Jonah said. In fact, Jonah actually won.

"The dedication he has is really impressive and inspiring to everybody. I can't say enough good things about how hard he works," Keith said.

Jonah also took home first place in the 1500m, 800m, and javelin throw at the regional qualifier which was held at Bowdoin College earlier in June against athletes from across the Northeast.

The next goal for Jonah is to attempt to break the Maine record for the 1500m in his age group. Jonah and his father say if he runs the same time of 5:08, he'd break by 3 seconds. He just needs to run that time at race here in Maine.

When asked about his dream job, Jonah says he wants to run in the Olympics.