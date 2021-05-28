Fall football returns! UMaine to host Delaware in September season opener

A game time for the season opener, along with ticket information, will be announced soon, according to the university.

ORONO, Maine — After last season got moved from fall 2020 to spring 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Maine football team will once again have a September season opener.

The Black Bears announced Friday they will open the 2021-2022 season at home against the University of Delaware on Thursday, Sept. 2.

While UMaine says the game will be "under the lights," no game time has been set yet. A game time for the season opener, along with ticket information, will be announced soon, according to the university.

The first game of UMaine's four-game 2020-2021 season was played March 6, 2021 and their last game of the season was played April 3, 2021. It was originally supposed to be a six-game season, but the final two scheduled games were canceled due to COVID-19.

UMaine went 2-2 last season, with wins against the University at Albany and Stony Brook University, and losses to the University of Delaware and Villanova University. They'll hope to avenge that Delaware loss on Sept. 2.