Ex-Bruin and Boston College star Jimmy Hayes dies at 31

The BC hockey program joined many reacting to the news of Jimmy Hayes' death Monday.

The Boston hockey community has lost a beloved member.

Former Boston Bruins forward Jimmy Hayes has died, according to reports from local and national media and confirmed by his alma mater. He was 31.

Born in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, Hayes was a hometown standout at Boston College, where he tallied 81 points (42 goals, 39 assists) over three seasons while helping the Eagles win a national championship as a sophomore in 2010.

Hayes got his start with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2011 and enjoyed a seven-year playing career. He joined the Bruins in 2015 and spent two seasons in Boston, scoring 15 goals and adding 19 assists over 133 games.

The Boston Bruins are heartbroken by the passing of Dorchester native and former Bruin Jimmy Hayes. Our thoughts are with his wife Kristen, his sons Beau and Mac, and the entire Hayes family during this very difficult time. pic.twitter.com/j9W7CyxSGs — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 23, 2021

The Hayes family has been a staple on the Boston hockey scene; Jimmy's younger brother Kevin also played for BC and currently plays for the Philadelphia Flyers, while the Hayes' are cousins with former NHL players Keith Tkachuk and Tom Fitzgerald.

