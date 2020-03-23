BOSTON, Massachusetts — Brian Hoyer is returning to the New England Patriots for a third time.

Hoyer’s agent says the veteran quarterback has agreed to a one-year deal with the Patriots.

The 34-year-old began his career as Tom Brady’s backup in New England in 2009 and has spent time with seven NFL teams during his 11-year career. He returned to New England in 2017 and was Brady's backup until he signed with the Colts in 2019.

The Colts released Hoyer on Saturday after signing former Chargers QB Philip Rivers.

Hoyer has never started a game for the Patriots, but served as Brady's back up in 72 games, and played in 23. As a Patriot, he has one touchdown, one interception, and has thrown for 335 years.

Hoyer becomes the third quarterback on New England’s roster, joining Jarrett Stidham and Cody Kessler. There's no word on who will get the starting nod yet.

After 20 seasons with the Patriots, Tom Brady made the decision to continue his football journey elsewhere and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

RELATED: "Excited, humble, hungry..." Tom Brady finalizes agreement to join Buccaneers

RELATED: NFL, Insider Twitter accounts tease Brady joining Tampa Bay

RELATED: Tom Brady is leaving the New England Patriots

RELATED: Julian Edelman selling 'STAY! TOM 2020' merchandise on his website

RELATED: Report: ESPN ready to make Peyton Manning Monday Night Football's $20 million dollar man