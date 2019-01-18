EverythingWeGot | Follow the NEWS CENTER Maine team to Arrowhead for the AFC Championship

6:30am ET

Up and at 'em Friday morning and we are off to Kansas City, Mo. to watch the Pats take on the Chiefs in their 8th consecutive AFC championship.

In case you have not heard, it is supposed to be FREEZING (like the you lose feeling in your face kind of cold). In fact, it's expected to be the coldest game in Arrowhead Stadium history, and the first AFC championship game to be played there.

Temperatures at kickoff could range from 10 degrees to well below zero, according to the National Weather Service. (Yikes!)

Don't worry though...Jess is already wearing five layers of clothing, Zach packed 20 pairs of hand warmers, and Chris is a tough guy.

