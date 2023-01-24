Two Mainers competing in national eNASCAR iRacing Series

When it comes to creating the perfect ride for the races, both racers said the details matter.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine — Two Mainers are driving in the fast lane, putting pedal to the metal, and going for gold, all without leaving their living rooms.

They're competing in the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series.

"Just knowing all the work we put in, just thousands of hours and laps just to get to this point, it feels really good," 16-year-old gamer Parker White said.

White started iRacing about a year ago and finally qualified for the 14th annual eNASCAR iRacing Coca-Cola Series. He's one of just 40 drivers across the nation to do so.

Daniel Faulkingham, 20, of Jonesport, also qualified. He said this competition is the next big thing.

“Only forty of us get this opportunity, so it just makes me more appreciative of what I get to do," Faulkingham said.

When it comes to creating the perfect ride for the races, both racers said the details matter.

"We need to set up spring rates and everything so we can dial the car in, and if you’re missing just a little bit then you’re just going to be slow in the race," White said.

White and Faulkingham are on the same technical team, Norse Force Racing. Together, they work to create better car builds for races, but they're still competing against each another.

"We all may be working together trying to go fast, but at the end of the day it's trying to beat each other," Faulkingham said.

The top placers in the series will win their fair share of $300,000.