'World's oldest Patriots fan' gifted jersey, letter for her birthday

Myrtle Milledge of Rumford is 106, and she's a devoted Patriots fan.

RUMFORD, Maine — (Editors note: The above video aired May 31, 2019, and is about a Patriots parade in Rumford, where Myrtle Milledge was the grand marshal.)

As a belated birthday gift, the Patriots organization sent their "world's oldest Patriots fan" a personalized jersey and letter of appreciation.

Myrtle Milledge, 106, lives in Rumford, Maine, and has always loved the Patriots and other New England sports teams.

The presentation took place last week at the Rumford Community Home, where Milledge lives. Event organizer Roger White, also of Rumford, surprised Myrtle with the jersey printed with her last name and age.

The gift also included a letter signed by team owner Robert Kraft and team president Jonathan Kraft, along with the message "We are all Patriots."

White said he asked a person he knew who had a connection with the Patriots organization if they would send a birthday gift for the centenarian. The gift arrived Monday, Feb. 7, and was presented Wednesday, Feb. 9.

Myrtle was the grand marshal of a Patriots parade in Rumford in May of 2019. The Patriots sent two cheerleaders and mascot Pat Patriot to participate in the parade.