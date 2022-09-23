Emotional Brad Stevens tasked with leading Celtics through dark clouds

“Obviously, it’s been a hard time,” Stevens said on Friday as he and Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck held a joint press conference to address the season-long suspension levied to head coach Ime Udoka for his violations of team policies.

Stevens then choked back emotion as he expressed dismay at the “Twitter speculation, rampant bulls---,” that the Celtics’ female staffers endured in the aftermath of reports that Udoka had engaged in an intimate and consensual relationship with a Boston staff member that led to an extensive investigation into his workplace conduct.