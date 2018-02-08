(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Making a name for yourself in the racing world isn't easy, but an 18-year-old from Ellsworth is definitely on the right track.

Wyatt Alexander just won Valvoline's Fast Track to Fame contest, beating out more than 800 applicants nationwide.

The competitive driver and college sophomore is using his $50,000 prize package from Valvoline to continue to tear up the racing circuit, all while pursuing a degree in mechanical engineering in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"I want to get a mechanical engineering degree, and UNC Charlotte has a great program," says Alexander.

He splits his time between reading and race cars, all to make sure he ends up in the racing world one way or another.

"I could be a mechanic or a crew chief in the sport, but of course I want to drive," says Alexander. "I think I have a really good backup plan, and I'd love to be involved in the sport somehow."

A career in racing is a natural path to take when motor oil is in your blood.

"My grandfather raced, my dad raced, and now I am the third generation. We do it all right our of our auto repair shop in Ellsworth," says Alexander.

With the support of his family and community, this Maine kid is going places.

© NEWS CENTER Maine