Elijah Farias quickly found his passion for sports and service

The Gardiner Area High School junior is an accomplished wrestler and football player. He's also spent years volunteering at a local nonprofit.

GARDINER, Maine — Many athletes develop a love for their sport at a young age. Gardiner Area High School junior Elijah Farias was no different.

In fourth grade, he went to his brother's wrestling meet as a spectator, but it didn't take long for the coach to throw Farias a singlet and teach him the basic moves.

“I wrestled that match and just fell in love with it after that," Farias said.

Around the same time, Farias strapped up the pads and began playing football. He is a safety and wide receiver on the high school's football team.

Wrestling is his main focus, however. Farias has traveled to events and competitions all around the country. During this past high school season, he placed second in the state in his weight class.

Back in the fourth grade, Farias also found his passion for service and giving back to his community.

“He’s always been interested in being a helper. It’s just who he is," Donna Strickler, the executive director of the Sexual Assault Crisis & Support Center in Winthrop, said. “He just loves to support the agency and what we do. I think he believes in the mission and what we do."

Strickler has known Farias since the day he was born. She's his grandmother, after all. But despite the family connection, Strickler said her grandson was never asked to help volunteer at the center. He just wanted to.

“It’s definitely a good cause. They help people of any age from kids to adults," Farias added. “I like to go help out, do the best I can, do whatever they want me to do.”

The organization hosts an annual "1-In-5 5K" event, representing the 1-in-5 Mainers who are victims of sexual abuse in their lifetimes, and "Celebrity Waiter Dinners." Since Farias was 10 years old, he's been helping at every single event.

“He’s just learned over the years, the value of giving back," Strickler added.

If he wasn't busy enough, Farias works a part-time job and takes classes at nearby Cony High School as part of an electrical technology program. After graduation, he hopes to pursue that career.

In the meantime, Farias will enjoy his summer break hunting and fishing and preparing for his final high school football and wrestling season. His goal on the field is to help mentor younger players, and on the mat, he has his eyes set on a state championship.