ECHL, Maine Mariners will have a revised start to the upcoming season

The ECHL announced Wednesday a tentative start date to the 2020-21 season. The league anticipates playing a full 72-game schedule beginning on December 4.

PORTLAND, Maine — Hockey fans may be too wrapped up in the current National Hockey League (NHL) postseason schedule to even think about next year.

The league's new expanded playoff format is giving fans up to six games to watch per day and the focus in the hockey world is currently set on Toronto and Edmonton, the two bubble cities for the NHL.

But the ECHL, the 'AA' minor league for the NHL, is ready for the puck to drop in the 2020-21 season even if it means waiting a few more months to do so.

The 2019-20 ECHL season was cut short in March due to COVID-19 concerns. Unlike the NHL, the league never resumed play.

On Wednesday, the league announced a revised start to the 2020-2021 season, anticipating a December 4 start date with a full 72-game schedule.

“We are eager to return to hockey, but at this time we believe this decision is prudent for the safety of our Players, Employees, and Fans,” ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin said in a statement.

“The ECHL and our Board of Governors are focused on the 2020-21 Season and remain optimistic for the safe reopening of our venues across the continent. We appreciate our partners and fans continued support and patience, as we work together with our venues, local health officials, and the members of the PHPA's Executive Committee towards the safe return of ECHL hockey,” Crelin said.

The ECHL season typically would begin in October. The upcoming season was originally scheduled to start on October 16.