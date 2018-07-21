SACO (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The East won the 29th annual Shrine Lobster Bowl 40-14 after scoring 20 unanswered points through the first three quarters.

Cony's Jordan Roddy got the East on the board in the second quarter with a 55-yard touchdown run. Later in the half, Lewiston's Garrett Poussard took a handoff left from midfield, juked inside, and dodged tacklers horizontally across the field before he was brought down inside the 15 yard line.

The West got on the board late in the third, but the East responded midway through the fourth to make it 26-7. A pick-six for the East late in the fourth made it 40-14.

© NEWS CENTER Maine