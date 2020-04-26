MAINE, USA — Former Sacopee Valley High player football player Clay Cordasco signed a free-agent contract with the Cincinnati Bengals Saturday.

Cordasco played on the offensive line at Oregon State the last two years.

Former University of Maine wide receiver/kick returner Earnest Edwards also signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Los Angeles Rams after the draft on Saturday.

Edwards told the Press Herald he was initially disappointed he didn’t get drafted in the NFL Draft on Saturday but is now ready to get to work.

“It definitely hurts, watching hours of the draft and not seeing your name go up,” he said. “Of the 255 names that were drafted, I feel my name should be one. But it’s a business and I’m not mad. I got my opportunity. That’s all I wanted. Now it’s time to roll with it.”

“It’s a blessing,” Edwards told the Press Herald from his home in Rochester, New York. “Everything works out for reason. Two minutes after the draft ended, they called me and we finalized it.”

