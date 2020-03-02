It's a *tail* of rags to riches.

A real-life Cinderella story.

One might say he was the *underdog*. But he came out on top!

Way to go Duncan!

Duncan is a Collie from the Greater Portland Animal Refuge League in Maine. He played for Team Fluff in Puppy Bowl XVI. His team took on Team Ruff in Lost Lagoon Wings and Grill, New Smyrna Beach, Florida.

The game, overall, was a real nail-biter, or ear-scratcher, depending on your species.

Team Fluff took the win in Puppy Bowl XVI. Duncan, a Collie from Maine, played for Team Fluff and helped steal the W in a close game against Team Ruff, 63-59.

