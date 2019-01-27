GORHAM, Maine — What started as a small opportunity to help families impacted by childhood cancer has become an annual event; this year's fundraiser raised almost half a million dollars for the Maine Children's Cancer Program.

The 'Swish Out Childhood Cancer Challenge' was brought to life by Jon Paradise back in 1994. He says it started with about 7 teams raising a little over $500 dollars, to more than 50 teams raising more than $40,000 dollars.

Players of all ages packed into Gorham's University of Southern Maine Costello Sports Complex, Sunday. Those who came out to play said they are happy to be part of such a great cause.

"It's such a special program and it means so much for people who have to go through it, because childhood cancer doesn't just affect the child it affects the entire family," Paradise said. "And what the Maine Children's Cancer Program does so well is treat the entire family and to make it an experience that I think really gets to the core of what it's all about to be a part of a community."