BANGOR, Maine — The Dexter boys basketball team won the Class-C North championship game Saturday night against Central Aroostook. With his team down by one point, Parker Ponte hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give his team a two-point win and a berth in the state championship game.

However, in the video of the play the buzzer goes off and the backboard lights up red as the player shoots.

It was definitely a close call for the referees.

But, since there is no instant replay in high school basketball in the refs went with their first call of the shot being good and Dexter won. Instant replay is allowed in high school basketball in other states, just not in Maine.

So, we want to know what you think: should replay be used during the high school basketball tournament? Vote in our pulse poll.

