Did someone try to sabotage the Patriots chances at a Super Bowl ticket? Check this out...

If you watch the videos shared on Twitter by a reporter from KMBC in Kansas City, it would appear a laser pointer is shining on Tom Brady during the game.

Luckily it didn't throw Brady off his game. The Patriots quarterback led New England late in the fourth quarter and then in overtime with a 75-yard touchdown drive to advance to his ninth Super Bowl.