Despite the blizzard, the Maine Mariners will hit the ice Saturday

Fans who do not feel comfortable making the drive to Saturday's 6 p.m. game can exchange their tickets for a future game. Star Wars night will now be on February 18.

PORTLAND, Maine — Saturday's Maine Mariners game against the Reading Royals will be played as scheduled according to a release from the team.

The puck will drop at 6 p.m. at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland and the "Star Wars Night" promotion originally scheduled for Saturday will be moved to Feb. 18.

The Mariners said in the release that the team encourages fans who do plan on coming to the game to plan ahead and travel safely. The game will be broadcasted on FloHockey and the free radio broadcast will be streamed on the Mixlr app.

"Star Wars Night" will now be held when the Mariners host the Newfoundland Growlers at 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 18.

Portland's professional hockey team will also be on the ice Sunday at 5 p.m. when the Mariners take on the Trois-Rivieres Lions. The game will include the second annual "underwear toss" where fans are asked to bring new packages of underwear to throw out onto the ice after the Mariners' first goal to benefit Preble Street.