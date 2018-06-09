WATERVILLE (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- 40 years after their infamous meeting in the 1978 AL East tie breaker game, Buck Dent and Mike Torrez traveled to Waterville to visit with kids and raise money for the Alfond Youth Center.

Dent and Torrez spoke with kids in the Youth Center's library, then headed to the Proper Pig for a meet and greet with fans. All the money raised by thier visit goes to the Youth Center's backpack program.

Torrez was pitching for the Red Sox in the tie breaker game when Dent came up to bat in the seventh inning. Dent hit a two run homerun to give the Yankees a 3-2 lead. New York won then game, and eventually the World Series.

