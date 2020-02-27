WESTON, Mass. — Former Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz is selling some baseball memorabilia and plenty of household items at a weekend estate sale, according to a listing on estatesales.net.

The wide range of items for sale includes everything from a David Ortiz Coke bottle and commemorative coins to a backyard composter and assorted pots and pans.

The baseball-related items for sale include framed jerseys, bobbleheads, signed Red Sox photographs, and a Boston Bruins jersey with the name Ortiz and his No. 34 on the back.

The baseball legend known as Big Papi and his wife Tiffany are also selling furniture, clothing, and gym equipment.

David Ortiz estate sale items

According to Boston Magazine, Ortiz and his wife are reportedly downsizing; their seven-bedroom home was originally on the market in Feb. of 2019 for $6.3 million.

The sale is Saturday in Weston. Numbers will be given out starting at 7:30 a.m., and his address will be released at 9 a.m. Friday on the Estate Sales website.

