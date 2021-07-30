Krejci to leave Bruins, finish career in Czech Republic

Few players produced offensively more consistently than David Krejci during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

David Krejci's impressive career with the Boston Bruins has officially come to an end.

The 35-year-old center entered the offseason as a free agent, and he announced Friday that he will finish his playing career in his native Czech Republic.

Krejci is one of the all-time great Bruins, and will likely have his No. 46 retired to the rafters at TD Garden soon.

He finishes his 15-year career with the Bruins having tallied 730 points (215 goals, 515 assists) in 962 career games. Krejci ranks eighth on the all-time Bruins leaderboard in points, seventh in assists and seventh in games played.

Krejci tallied 124 points (42 goal, 82 assists) in 156 career playoff games, which is the fifth-most of any player since he made his debut in the 2006-07 season. The only players ahead of him (from No. 4 to No. 1) are Patrick Kane, Alex Ovechkin, Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby.