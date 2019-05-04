The Stanley Cup Playoffs begin next week, and the Bruins are in the hunt for another title. Who better to talk hockey with than a Maine native who covers the team on a regular basis?

Dale Arnold is a Mt. Ararat high school graduate and a Bowdoin college grad. In his decades-long career as a sports broadcaster, he's covered all the major Boston sports teams, most recently broadcasting Bruins games for the New England Sports Network.

Arnold recently wrote a book about the team called "If These Walls Could Talk." He was in Brunswick Friday morning promoting it.

Arnold's hockey broadcasting career and all his success started right here in his home state. He sat down with NEWS CENTER Maine's Jessica Gagne to talk about it.