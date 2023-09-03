Entire CVA ski cross team bound for junior world championships

Ski cross is a head-to-head race made famous Seth Wescott, a former Carrabassett Valley Academy student and Olympian who competed in the snowboarding version.

CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Maine — Carrabassett Valley Academy has achieved something it never has before. The school's entire ski cross team is going to the junior world championship in Italy this month.

Four current ski cross students and two alumni are going to the junior world championship. Morgan Schute is just 16 years old but has a chance at gold very soon.

"Just, like, an instant burst of happiness, because all of my hard work has paid off," she said of the massive opportunity.

Morgan wants to make this a career. Her assistant coach, Brighton Bradford, certainly thinks she has a future as a pro.

For those who think CVA is just a prep school for rich kids, 55% of students at the school are on scholarship, and two of the skiers heading to worlds are from Maine. Bradford said these students have earned their flowers and the support of Mainers.

"They're passionate and they're proud and they're kind and, I mean, they rip; they're good at skiing," he emphasized.

Not to be outdone, three CVA snowboarders are also going to their own world championships this year.