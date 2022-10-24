Cross-country skiing takes Pineland Farms without snow

Athletes from high school to college competed in a training race at Pineland Farms Sunday, showcasing talent ahead of the snow season.

NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — More than 70 athletes from high school to college competed in a road-based cross-country ski event known as 'Cross Country Cross'.

Weaving through arches and gliding on wavy ramps, the athletes zoomed in competition.

But while the all-day event at Pineland Farms drew a crowd, this was more of a training exercise for New England Nordic Ski Association (NENSA) Competitive Director Justin Beckwith.

"The comradery is huge, you have kids from all over the country," Beckwith said.

Beckwith said the value of doing a competition before the snow season is to showcase talents, skills, and allow the younger racers to network with college athletes.

NENSA said those college athletes included ones from Colby, Bates, and Bowdoin College.

High schoolers racing included students from around the country. Beckwith said many come from Vermont, and he wants to continue the success of cross-country skiing in Maine.

Eli Shiffrin, from Gould Academy in Bethel, Maine, said seeing college athletes is a huge plus to the start of the season.

"We've always watched the older skiers and now it's our time to go up through the ranks and train," Shiffrin said.

Beckwith said the ski competition will start December 4 in Waterville, along with an Eastern Cup competition in Rumford on January 14.

"This is about as much fun as you can get training and it's not necessarily the goal to create a huge event... people who don't know a lot about this would find it fun to watch," Beckwith said.