Newport teen named to All-America 2nd Team in high school basketball

ATLANTA — Newport native Cooper Flagg has added another accolade to his resume.

Flagg took the Maine high school basketball scene by storm during the 2021-22 season. At 6 feet, 7 inches tall, he led Nokomis Regional High School to a state championship before taking his basketball talents out of state.

The Newport teen was one of the only 15-year-olds selected to represent Team USA in the FIBA Under-17 Basketball World Cup last summer.

During the seven games he played in Spain, Flagg averaged nine points, 10 rebounds, nearly two assists, and 19 minutes played per game. He also led the team with 2.4 steals and 2.9 blocks a game.

Because of those performances, he was named to the World Cup All-Tournament Team. In December, USA Basketball announced Flagg was the 2022 USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year.

On Wednesday, Flagg was named to the 2023 Jersey Mike's Naismith High School Boys All-America 2nd Team. He's one of only two sophomores to be named to the 1st, 2nd, or 3rd team. All the other boys are juniors and seniors.

According to Flagg's Twitter account, he has received scholarship offers from the following universities:

Duke University

University of Michigan

University of West Virginia

University of Georgia

University of Iowa

UCLA

University of Albany

Bryant University