Complete team effort propels Patriots past Ravens in rain and wind

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Cam Newton threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score and the New England Patriots fought through rain and wind to hold off the Baltimore Ravens 23-17 on Sunday night.

On Sunday night, Damien Harris ran for a career-high 121 yards to help the Patriots win consecutive games for the first time this season.

Newton was 13 of 17 for 118 yards. His touchdown pass, on a short sprint-out to Rex Burkhead in the first quarter, was his since first since Week 3 — a span of four games.

Newton wasn't the only one to throw a touchdown for New England Sunday night. With the Patriots down 10-7 with just over one minute to play in the first half, New England's coaching staff dug into their bag of tricks. Newton lateraled to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who found Burkhead in the end zone to put the Patriots up 13-10. They went on to keep the lead for the remainder of the game.

Meyers has stepped up for New England, emerging as Newton's go-to target over the past couple games. Meyers' 24-yard touchdown pass was in addition to five catches for 59 yards against the Ravens. In the Patriots' previous game against the New York Jets last Monday night, Meyers had 12 catches for 169 yards.

The Ravens’ road winning streak ended at 10. Baltimore is 0-6 in the regular season in New England. Lamar Jackson was 24 of 34 for 249 yards and two touchdowns for Baltimore.

The Patriots move to 4-5 on the season. They remain two games behind the Miami Dolphins and 2.5 games behind the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East. New England will next head to Houston to take on the 2-7 Texans at 1 p.m. next Sunday.