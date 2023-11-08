Communities rally together for Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond Little League win

The team will now face off for the Little League World Series in Virginia.

GRAY, Maine — After a major win for the Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond Little League team, the neighboring communities are still rallying for the boys' success in the world series.

After their duel with Canton, Massachusetts, leaving the final score 2-1 to end the New England Regional Championship, the team will now head to Williamsport, Virginia.

While the team's trip is a welcome surprise for a lot of people, Gray-New Gloucester Middle School Principal Rick Benoit says he was confident in Thursday night's outcome.

"This group is always playing something! This spring it was baseball," Benoit said. "We're just really excited for the boys to have this opportunity."

Now that the team has done its part, a handful of businesses are pitching in to help the team get to the world series. Focused Nutrition has specials to support the team, and B&R Dairy Bar is offering a free ice cream waiting for the team once they return, according to their Facebook pages.

Other businesses had viewing parties for customers to watch the final game in Bristol, Connecticut, one of which was Birchwood Brewing in Gray. The staff said the place was packed with supporters.

"It was unbelievable the energy that was here," Birchwood Brewery co-owner Stacy Strattard said. "We'll be here until the end, no matter what happens."

Strattard says the brewery plans to host additional watch parties throughout the team's journey.

To commemorate the victory, a banner is on display in the dining room for a proud community to see.

"It was over the top. It was awesome to see there be so much excitement, more than I expected to be honest with you," customer Rich Peterson said, who was in attendance at the watch party.