x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
College

Richmond tops UMaine, sets up showdown with UNH in Colonial

The win keeps the Spiders one game behind conference leader New Hampshire heading into their head-to-head battle Saturday at Richmond.
Credit: NCM

ORONO, Maine — Reece Udinski threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more to stake Richmond to a 28-7 lead and the Spiders held off a late rally to post a 31-21 win over Maine in a Colonial Athletic Association game on Saturday.

The win keeps the Spiders one game behind conference leader New Hampshire heading into their head-to-head battle Saturday at Richmond.

Udinski had two touchdown runs in the first quarter and fired a 63-yard scoring strike to Jakob Herres to stake Richmond (6-2, 4-1) to a 21-0 lead after one quarter.

Udinski finished 26-of-33 passing for 368 yards and had six rushing yards on eight carries.

Zavier Scott scored on a 41-yard run to pull Maine with a touchdown, 28-21 midway through the fourth quarter, but Richmond added a 22-yard field goal from Andrew Lopez.

Joe Fagnano threw for 208 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Black Bears (2-6, 2-3).

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren opens 2022 Media Days

Before You Leave, Check This Out