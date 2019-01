It was a packed house at the Expo where the Maine Red Claws had a matinee date with Erie on New Year's Eve.

Erie's Jon Gillon got to the net often, putting up 27 for the Bayhawks, but Omari Spellmen took the team high with 28 points on the day.

The shining star for Maine in this New Year's eve game was two-way player P.J.Dozier. He got close to the triple double with 37 points, 8 rebounds and 13 assists for Maine.

The Red Claws close out 2018 with a win at home, 131-122 was the final score.