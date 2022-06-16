Class is in session: Women's Golf School is helping grow the game

Hydi Dixon holds women's golf clinics at Ledges Golf Club in York every month.

YORK, Maine — After a round of golf, no pictures are attached to the scorecard. The course doesn't care how you play, or who plays.

Men, women, and children will enjoy the sport around Maine this summer and Hydi Dixon is doing what she can to help one of those groups of people learn the game she loves.

Dixon is the teaching professional at Ledges Golf Club in York. She will hold Women's Golf School clinics each month this summer. Golfers will get two hours of instruction on the driving range and putting green, as well as spend the afternoon playing a few holes on the course.

On Wednesday, Dixon held June's clinic and shared why she continues to teach people swinging tips and tricks after all these years.

“Oh, it’s the enthusiasm," Dixon said. "Just [seeing] their happiness and just their smile on their face is worth everything in my opinion.”

Jenelle Estes was one woman who got some instruction from Dixon. She said she is looking to be a more consistent golfer this summer.

“I’ve been around golf my entire life and swung a club here and there but never really played seriously," Estes said. “I’m just looking to get better.”

As an added bonus of taking this lesson, Estes said she wants to improve her game to compete with her husband who plays and works at Ledges.

Dixon said she's tried to increase opportunities for women in golf all her life. She actually worked at Ledges when the course first opened and gave instruction to men and women in southern Maine.

More than 20 years later, Dixon's back and said it's been a full-circle moment. Dixon added that she focuses on helping women golfers get up to speed with the game so they don't feel rushed on the course and can relax and have fun.

Looking at the state as a whole, Dixon said more opportunities for women to play recreationally and competitively are being created, but she wants the growth to continue.

“It’s going to take some time still, but we’re gradually getting there," Dixon added.