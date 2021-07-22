Sale to take the mound for Sea Dogs again on Sunday

Sale's next rehab start comes as the Sea Dogs are on an absolute tear. They won their 15th straight game Wednesday night.

PORTLAND, Maine — After an impressive rehab start for the Portland Sea Dogs on Tuesday, Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale is scheduled to take the mound again at Hadlock Field on Sunday.

A sellout crowd came out to see Sale on Tuesday and he did not disappoint. He tossed 3.2 innings, struck out six, and didn't allow a single hit or run, with just one walk. The Sea Dogs won the game 6-3.

Sale is recovering from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent in March 2020.

In addition to Tuesday's start, he also pitched a rehab session from "Fenway South" at JetBlue Park in Florida and threw a rehab session from the mound at Hadlock in late June.

Sale's next appearance comes as the Sea Dogs are on an absolute tear. They won their 15th straight game Wednesday night.

Sea Dogs president and general manager Geoff Iacuessa told NEWS CENTER Maine that Sale has been a major asset to the Sea Dogs locker room as they look to build on an already successful season.

"It's big for our players to be able to see him prepare himself. He's great with the players, he's just a tremendous person to have in the clubhouse and have him be able to set the example of what it's like to have a big leaguer, and what the big leaguers to on a day-to-day basis," Iacuessa said.

For those who may have been excited at the prospect of seeing Sale in a Maine Red Snappers uniform, his start will unfortunately come one day late. The Sea Dogs will rebrand as the Red Snappers for Saturday's game.