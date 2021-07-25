Chris Sale makes second rehab start for Sea Dogs

Sale pitched 3.2 innings, giving 2 runs on 6 hits, while striking out 9

A familiar name was on the mound for the Sea Dogs on Sunday as the team took on the Harrisburg Senators.

Red Sox ace Chris Sale was on the hill for Portland, making his second rehab start with the Sea Dogs. Sale is looking to make his way back to the Red Sox pitching rotation after Tommy John surgery last year.

On Sunday, Sale once again showed signs of his old self. The hard-throwing lefty pitched 3.2 innings for the Sea Dogs on their way to 6-5 win over the Senators.

Sale allowed 2 earned runs off of 6 hits, including one home run. He also had 9 strikeouts and did not allow a single walk, giving a glimpse of what the star can bring to the rotation upon his return to the Red Sox.

Sale now has 2.45 ERA in his two starts with the Sea Dogs.