LEWISTON, Maine — Girls' ice hockey had its finale on Saturday. Lewiston from the north and Cheverus/Kennebunk/Old Orchard Beach from the south went head-to-head at the Androscoggin bank Colisee.

Cheverus fans had a lot to cheer about in the first period. Abigale Lamontagne showed off her puck handling skills and scored the first goal of the game. It was the only goal in the first two periods. Cheverus goalie Trinity Atwater put in work, stopping 24 Lewiston shots in that time.

In the third period, Cheverus went back to work. Sophia Pompeo passed it back to Lamontagne who put in another to give Cheverus the 2-0 lead.

Lewiston did not go out without a fight. Bri Dube scored late in the third to cut the lead to 2-1, but that''s as close as the devils would get.

Cheverus/Kennebunk/OOB wins the Girls hockey state title, 2-1 over Lewiston.