PORTLAND, Maine — Sitting atop the standings in girls' ice hockey south at 8-1 are the athletes from Cheverus/Kennebunk. They were last year's runner-up for the state championship, and have picked up right where they left off this season.

Their latest battle was against Brunswick on Thursday at the Troubh Arena in Portland, and Cheverus went right back to work. A few minutes in, Zoe Mazur picked up the loose puck in front of the net and sent it home for the first goal of the game.

Later in the first period, Abby Enck picked up a pass near the blue line and sent the puck in. Sophia Pompeo redirected it for another score for the girls in white.

Cheverus went on to win 6-0 buthas a big challenge looming: Cheverus will face undefeated 10-0 Lewiston from the north on Saturday, January 5.