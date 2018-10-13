LEWISTON (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Descend the stairs into Dan McGraw's basement, and you'll find not one, not two, but three rooms dedicated to the team he's been rooting for, and collecting things from, for as long as he can remember.

"Honestly, I have so many things that it's hard for me to remember what the first thing that I owned was," says McGraw. "It's probably some of the baseball cards I had growing up as a kid. That's how I got started, and it turned into all this."

The rooms are filled with everything from baseball cards and magazine covers to display cases packed with autographed balls, jerseys and bobble heads. From highly coveted items to obscure collectables, he's got it all, and it all has its place.

"I take pride in how organized it is and how clean it is," McGraw says. "I'm always looking for more stuff."

All of it is arranged by date or by name. McGraw even leaves spaces for things he is missing but hopes to acquire.

McGraw says his shrine wouldn't exist without the blessing of a very loving wife.

"We had a kind of a deal in place when we got this house," says McGraw. "She said, 'You got your basement, now I want my pool.' We went out and bought a pool this summer."

McGraw has room for more, and doesn't plan on closing the book on his collection anytime soon.

"My wife asked me what I wanted for Christmas and I said, 'Ask me in November because I'll have a better idea then,'" McGraw says. "Hopefully there's going to be a lot of World Series commemorative items out for sale."

He'll be happy to find a place for those.

