CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All signs are pointing toward Major League Soccer coming to Charlotte with a special announcement planned in uptown Tuesday morning.

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper will be on hand for the announcement, alongside Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber.

The announcement will be made at 10 a.m. Tuesday inside the Mint Museum. WCNC will have live coverage of the announcement on TV and online, as well as the WCNC mobile app.

Tuesday's announcement comes after years of speculation and some unsuccessful attempts to bring an MLS club to the Queen City. In 2017, Charlotte was a contender for MLS, led by Charlotte Motor Speedway's Marcus Smith. That bid fell apart when Charlotte City Council balked at taxpayer funding for part of the cost of a stadium.

Tepper's announcement comes less than a week after Charlotte City Council committed $110 million to make Bank of America Stadium ready for a Major League Soccer franchise.

In a letter to MLS commissioner Don Garber from November, Lyles included the old Eastland Mall property for the team's headquarters and practice facilities. Stakeholders in Charlotte's campaign to land the franchise met with MLS leaders in New York earlier this month and it was believed the last hurdle to clear was stadium renovations.

Other cities reportedly in the running for the franchise were Phoenix and Las Vegas. Tom Glick, president of the Carolina Panthers, told NBC Charlotte's Nick Carboni they were confident Charlotte would be chosen.

"They know now, from us, how well Charlotte supports soccer," Glick said. "They're really excited about the idea of an investor like David Tepper becoming an owner in the league."

At the time of those meetings, Garber would only confirm the league was in "advanced" talks with Charlotte officials. He was hopeful the city would make the money available for the necessary stadium upgrades.

The team still hasn't been officially named but the Panthers did file several soccer-related trademarks that have been speculated to be potential names. In total, DT Soccer, LLC filed eight trademarks with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on December 6. Six of the trademarks include the use of Charlotte in the name, while two had "Carolina" or "Carolinas," like the Panthers. It's unclear if any of those trademarks will be the name of the team.