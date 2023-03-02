Changes to high school basketball championships this weekend

The Maine Principals' Association announced Thursday changes to games slated for this weekend due to the upcoming snowfall.

MAINE, USA — The Maine Principals' Association announced in a news release Thursday the high school basketball state championships and CNESSPA Indoor Track Championships schedules have been changed due to the upcoming snowstorm this weekend.

Class B

Class B games originally scheduled to be played at Portland's Cross Insurance Area have been postponed and rescheduled to the following times at the Augusta Civic Center:

Saturday, March 4 @ Augusta Civic Center

Class B Girls - Ellsworth vs. Spruce Mountain at 7:05 p.m.

Class B Boys - Orono vs. Oceanside at 8:45 p.m.

Class D

Class D games originally scheduled to be played at Bangor's Cross Insurance Center have been postponed and rescheduled to the following times at the same arena:

Monday, March 6 @ Cross Insurance Center in Bangor

Class D Girls - Seacoast Christian vs. Southern Aroostook at 6:05 p.m.

Class D Boys - Forest Hills vs. Southern Aroostook at 7:45 p.m.

Class AA and Class C

Games scheduled for Class AA in Portland and Class C in Bangor have not changed and will continue to be played as scheduled, the association said Thursday.

The MPA has made the following scheduling adjustments for the upcoming high school basketball state championship games: pic.twitter.com/7Nfo3CfFeX — Sam Rogers (@slaminsamNCM) March 2, 2023

Tentative changes

"Should the forecast worsen, and games not be able to be played on Saturday evening, the following make-up schedule will be utilized," the Maine Principals' Association said Thursday. "Please note that a decision on these games will be made on Friday."

The tentative makeup schedule would look like the following:

Monday, March 6 @ Cross Insurance Center in Portland

Class AA Girls - Oxford Hills vs. Gorham at 6:05 p.m.

Class AA Boys - Portland vs. South Portland at 7:45 p.m.

Tuesday, March 7 @ Portland Expo

Class B Girls - Ellsworth vs. Spruce Mountain at 6:05 p.m.

Class B Boys - Orono vs. Oceanside at 7:45 p.m.

Tuesday, March 7 @ Cross Insurance Center in Bangor

Class C Girls - Old Orchard Beach vs. Dexter at 6:05 p.m.

Class C Boys - Dirigo vs. Calais at 7:45 p.m.

Additional updates

For the latest updates on the New England Indoor Track and Wrestling Championship, click here.

Start times for the CNESSPA New England Indoor Track & Field Championships have been updated to the following:

Saturday, March 4 @ The Reggie Lewis Center

Registration - Opens at 10 a.m.

Hurdles/Dash - 12 p.m.

Field Events - 12:30 p.m

Oval/Events - 1 p.m.

As for the CNESSPA New England Wrestling Championships, no changes have been made. The events are still slated to take place on March 3-4.