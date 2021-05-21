Celtics will be the underdog when Boston takes on the "best of the best" in the NBA playoffs

Boston will meet the Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference Playoffs. Coach Brad Stevens called the Nets the best team see has seen since he came to the NBA.

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum's 50 points set the NBA's Play-in Tournament single-game scoring record Tuesday night when the Celtics beat the Washington Wizards 118-100.

It was an impressive night for Tatum, but that 'record' might need time to mature because this is the first time the league is using a play-in model where the No. 7-10 seeded teams in both the Eastern and Western Conference have a shot to join the final eight-team per-conference playoff field.

In fact, there is still one more play-in game in this inaugural tournament between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies Friday night.

So while we wait to crown the 23-year-old Celtic as the 'King of the Play-in', he and the Celtics have other titles to earn in the more immediate future. First, earning the title of champions of the NBA. Second, being known as the team that beat the Nets.

"Those guys are the best of the best," Boston head coach Brad Stevens said of Brooklyn after the win over Washington.

"Going into that [series], if I'm just a fan and just a general fan of the NBA, I have a hard time of seeing [Brooklyn] lose, so we're going to have to play great. We're going to have to play great together and we're going to have to be really, really sound on both ends of the floor," he added.

A general fan in the NBA would understand what Stevens is talking about. The Nets landed former Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving, former Golden State Warrior and MVP Kevin Durant, and former all-star Deandre Jordan in the summer of 2019.

While Durant missed the entirety of that season due to an Achilles injury, the organization continued to build. This year, Brooklyn welcomed another former MVP, James Harden from the Houston Rockets, and former all-star Blake Griffen from the Detroit Pistons.

The NBA has developed into a league where 'super teams' are successful more times than not. If Brooklyn went out to assemble a super team, it formed Marvel's Avengers.

But even superheroes have their flaws. In Brooklyn's case, it's heath.

Like the Celtics, the Nets also struggled with injuries this season. First-time All-Star Jaylen Brown is out for the season as the Boston forward had wrist surgery this month.

In Brooklyn, the big three of Irving, Durant, and Harden have only played eight games together since Harden's arrival.

The Celtics core also didn't get much time on the court together, but Tuesday's win over the Wizards provided a good blueprint to mirror if they want to advance over the Nets in a seven-game series.

Tatum's 50 points are unlikely to be a guarantee every night, but he and Kemba Walker must lead Boston in the box score and try to keep up with two of Brooklyn's three superstars.

Walker added 29 points and seven rebounds Tuesday. Tristan Thompson was the only other player from Boston to score ten points or more. He had 12.

Thompson's toughness and playoff experience could help slow down Jordan or Griffen underneath the rim. The Boston center appeared in four straight NBA FInals with the Cleveland Cavilers and won the title in 2016.

Guards Marcus Smart and Evan Fournier will need to do what they can to contribute to the scoring efforts. The two averaged 13.1 and 17.1 points per game this season, respectively.

To avoid matching Brookyln's top three in scoring with a 'by committee' approach, Fournier or Smart will need to help Tatum and Walker on the offensive side of the floor.

The Celtics were 12th in the league in scoring this season with Brown in the lineup. Now that the second-best scoring option is unavailable for the postseason, someone or everyone will need to contribute.

The Celtics have been one of the better teams in the league defensively under Stevens but that effort will be put to the test. The Nets come into the postseason averaging 118 points per game, just six points more than the Celtics but if Brooklyn's offense is clicking, it's tough to keep them in check.

As Stevens said himself, it will take four great gams to advance in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Game 1 of the series begins Saturday night at 8.

When the series returns to Boston, the Nets will see two sides of the Boston Garden. First, Game 3 will be an environment all NBA teams have been used to, limited fans, less hostile, and more mask-wearing than usual.

But Game 4 will be played on May 30, one day after Massachusetts lifts its capacity restrictions which means Boston fans will once again pack the TD Garden to cheer on the Celtics.