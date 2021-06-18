Celtics trade Kemba Walker to Oklahoma City

It's Brad Stevens' first move since he ascended from head coach to the president of basketball operations role.

BOSTON, Massachusetts — The Boston Celtics traded point guard Kemba Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday morning.

The Celtics are also giving up the 16th pick in this year's NBA Draft and a 2025 second round pick. In return, they'll receive former Celtic Al Horford, young center Moses Brown and a 2023 second round pick.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report the news.

It's a bold move by Brad Stevens, his first since ascending from head coach to the president of basketball operations role in early June.

“Kemba is a true professional and a great teammate and player,” Stevens said in a statement. “I want to thank him for his tremendous impact, and the positive contribution he’s made both to the Celtics and the City of Boston.”

Walker, 31, averaged 19.3 points and 4.9 assists per game this past season, playing in 43 of the team's 72 games as the team attempted to manage his chronic left knee injury. He also missed the team's last two playoff games against the Brooklyn Nets due to a bone bruise in the same knee.

The first trade of the Brad Stevens era, 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗣𝗟𝗘𝗧𝗘𝗗. https://t.co/cJo0NW193P — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 18, 2021

He signed a four-year, $141 million maximum contract with Boston in 2019.